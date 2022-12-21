0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Class Morning Show on Class FM

Class Fm1 Class Morning Show airs every week day on Class FM

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Class Morning Show is a weekly programme aired from 5:50 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Monday – Friday) that targets mature working professionals aged 18–60 who have a strong interest in social, current affairs, and policy discussions.

The Class Morning Show is a probing talk show hosted by a firm, witty, and audacious anchor (Kofi Oppong Asamoah).

Urban lifestyle, current affairs magazine show with a special focus on current, business, and social policy analysis.

The C.M.S is strong on political and social governance and development themes.

C.M.S adopts best industry practices in setting measures. It seeks to influence governance and corporate decision-making processes.

It is quick-paced, persistent, consistent, exciting, unpredictable, cosmopolitan, and grounded on practicality, reflecting the aspirational values of Ghanaian society.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details