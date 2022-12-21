LIVESTREAMING: Class Morning Show on Class FM

Class Morning Show airs every week day on Class FM

The Class Morning Show is a weekly programme aired from 5:50 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Monday – Friday) that targets mature working professionals aged 18–60 who have a strong interest in social, current affairs, and policy discussions.

The Class Morning Show is a probing talk show hosted by a firm, witty, and audacious anchor (Kofi Oppong Asamoah).



Urban lifestyle, current affairs magazine show with a special focus on current, business, and social policy analysis.



The C.M.S is strong on political and social governance and development themes.



C.M.S adopts best industry practices in setting measures. It seeks to influence governance and corporate decision-making processes.

It is quick-paced, persistent, consistent, exciting, unpredictable, cosmopolitan, and grounded on practicality, reflecting the aspirational values of Ghanaian society.



