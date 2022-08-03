3
LIVESTREAMING: Corruption Watch Ghana exposes corruption in WAEC examinations

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Corruption Watch Ghana conducted a series of investigations into corruption allegations during West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations in various senior and junior high schools in Ghana.

This investigation exposed the scheming ways of headteachers, teachers and invigilators during West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as well as Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Watch the premiere of #TheCheatingSquad as @CWGhana below:



