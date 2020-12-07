LIVESTREAMING: GhanaWeb's coverage of 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections

Ghana’s first and most popular news portal, GhanaWeb, will today bring you live broadcast of the election coverage on it's online channel, GhanaWeb TV.

The live stream will give a 360-degree coverage of Election 2020 to bring readers and viewers all sides and perspectives of the polls from across the 16 regions of Ghana and beyond.



The coverage will showcase live interviews with correspondents, journalists, resource persons, voters, election officials and ordinary Ghanaians whose views are integral to the success of GhanaWeb.



GhanaWeb TV will be hosted on the homepage of GhanaWeb.com as well as on YouTube and Facebook where you could follow our coverage on the go.

Watch the live stream below:



