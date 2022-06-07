0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Epa Hoa Daben on Happy FM

Don Kwabena Prah .png Epa Hoa Daben is hosted by Don Kwabena Prah

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

“Epa Hoa Daben” is a Twi phrase synonymous with the idiom; a stitch in time saves nine.

It is an afternoon current affairs show designed to update listeners on trending issues of national interest and hosted by Don Kwabena Prah on Happy FM.

The show serves the growing demand for updates and provides a preview of the topical issues that may feature in the evening news bulletins across the country.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah