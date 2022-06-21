0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Epa Hoa Daben on Happy FM

Don Kwabena Prah .png Epa Hoa Daben is hosted by Don Kwabena Prah

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

“Epa Hoa Daben” is a Twi phrase synonymous with the idiom; a stitch in time saves nine.

It is an afternoon current affairs show designed to update listeners on trending issues of national interest and hosted by Don Kwabena Prah on Happy FM.

The show serves the growing demand for updates and provides a preview of the topical issues that may feature in the evening news bulletins across the country.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane