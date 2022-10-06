LIVESTREAMING: Exclusive chat with Shatta Wale on Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere and Shatta Wale

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



On the agenda for today is an exclusive interview with dancehall musician and Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale.

Watch the livestream below:



