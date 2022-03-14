0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: FDA , Pharmacy Council appear before Public Accounts Committee

Video Archive
Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament commences its public hearings today, Thursday, March 14, 2022, presided by the chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament for Ketu North.

The Ministry of Health led by the sector minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and its agencies including the Food and Drugs Authority as well as the Pharmacy Council of Ghana are expected to answer questions on infractions identified in their financial records in the 2020 Audit Report.

In the wisdom of Parliament, the PAC is one of the only two committees of the House chaired by a member from the minority side of the Legislative body.

This is to deepen the mandate of the committee in scrutinising properly, the audited accounts of government institutions.

The live broadcast of sittings of PAC on national television also brings the committee's work closer to the public.

The PAC has thus become one of the most popular committees of Parliament as it brings to the doorstep of the people, the principles of accountability enshrined in the constitution.

View the hearing below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five reasons Nigeria should be scared of Ghana
SHS driver who assaulted sex worker arrested
How Nigeria seized over 8,600kg of loud cannabis transloaded via Ghana
We are pushing for amendments to elect sitting MP as Speaker – Majority Leader
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff
Ashaiman op was to fetch two Nigerian accomplices
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
Related Articles: