LIVESTREAMING: Final funeral rites of Former President JJ Rawlings

Today marks the second day in celebrating the final funeral rites of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He has been laid-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Between 8: 00 am and 5: 00 pm on Monday, the heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties, the staff of the Office of former President Rawlings, traditional/religious leaders, and the general public will file past the mortal remains of the late former President.



On Tuesday, January 26, 2021President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former heads of state and heads of constitutional bodies, the Speaker of Parliament and former Speakers will also have the opportunity to pay their respects.



On that same day, traditional and customary rites will be held at the foyer of the conference centre with the body of the former President still in state.

The former president died on November 12, 2020.



He left behind a wife, former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and four children.



