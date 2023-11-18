LIVESTREAMING: Final funeral rites of the late Theresa Aba Kufuor underway in Kumasi

The late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor

The final funeral rite for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor is underway at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.

The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.



She was married to a former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.



The members of the New Patriotic Party as well as family and friends of the late former First Lady are present to commiserate with the widower, John Agyekum Kufuor.

