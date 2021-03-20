LIVESTREAMING: Funeral of late photographer Bobbie Pixel

The funeral of late popular photographer Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as Bob Pixel is currently ongoing at his home in Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.

The celebrated photographer passed on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in what is reported to be COVID-19.



Mourners from all walks of life have gathered at his home amid strict adherence to the coronavirus protocols to pay their last respect to the photographer.



The body has been laid in state for file past and will be interred later today.

Watch the funeral below.



