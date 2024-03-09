LIVESTREAMING: Funeral service of late Access Bank Co-founder Higwe underway

Herbert Wigwe, the late Co-founder of Access Bank

The funeral ceremony of Herbert Wigwe, the late Co-founder of Access Bank Corporation, is currently ongoing at the headquarters of Access Bank in Nigeria.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former president of the Nigerian stock exchange were among six people who were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Friday, February 9, 2024.



The chartered helicopter was on its way from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada when it went down about 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.



According to Nigerian media, the 57-year-old banker was on his way to Las Vegas to attend Sunday's Super Bowl.



Watch the livestream below;





EAN/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.