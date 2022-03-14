0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga
Reasons Ag opposed Barker-Vormawor bail revealed
Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi
‘I don’t take loans because the interest rates are ridiculous’ – Ken Agyapong