0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Double salary scandal: Supreme Court orders for MPs to be served with substituted service
Collapsing 9 banks with Gh¢21b partly to blame for Ghana's economic crises - Adei
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘sugar boy’ online
Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead Of Bawumia's address
Kwaku Baako Jnr, others sued by a Deputy Minister of Finance
Meet Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5