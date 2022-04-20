0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival