LIVESTREAMING: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show on GTV

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

