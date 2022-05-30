0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons
Ken Agyapong won't let daughter marry delivery guy
I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
NPP polls: Team Bawumia floors Alan
NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats