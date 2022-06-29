0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby