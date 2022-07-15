0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report