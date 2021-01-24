LIVESTREAMING: Ghana Armed Forces holds vigil in honour of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings

The Ghana Armed Forces are holding a vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra as part of the final funeral rites of former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The final funeral rites commenced today with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra in the early hours of Sunday.



He will then be laid in state on Monday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre for heads of states, heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties, interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.



The burial service will take place on Wednesday, January 27, at the Independence Square in Accra, from 9 am to 11 am after which he will be interred at the Military Cemetery in Accra, the government’s designated burial ground for all former Presidents.

