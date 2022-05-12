LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Topics for discussion today includes:
1 – Marwako Food Poisoning
2 – Determination of Assin North MP case next week
3 – Assessing Alan Kyerematen’s speeches in the last 5 days
4 - Nigeria politics: Goodluck Jonathan makes U-turn, fully back on the ballot
Watch the livestream below:
