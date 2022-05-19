LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Topics for discussion today includes:
Qatar 2022: Black Stars foreign-based targets not okayed nationality switch process
Achimota Forest brouhaha: Osu traditional stool claims ownership
Occupy Ghana raises concerns about the declassification of portions of Achimota Forest
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS