3
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

Paul Adom Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

Qatar 2022: Black Stars foreign-based targets not okayed nationality switch process

Achimota Forest brouhaha: Osu traditional stool claims ownership

Occupy Ghana raises concerns about the declassification of portions of Achimota Forest

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor