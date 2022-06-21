LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Topics for discussion today includes:



An exclusive interview with former NPP General Secretary Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong



A commentary on former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, presidential ambition

Qatar 2022: Black Stars World Cup issues and player nationality switch



Suggestion to adopt French Parliamentary elections system in Ghana



Watch the livestream below:



