Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Good Evening Ghana is LIVE on Metro TV with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

There are two main segments to today's edition.



The host's touchscreen analysis will be on opposition politics as he delves into the political moves of former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor.



The main segment will be on the issue of LGBTQ+ with focus being on providing an open platform for the public to engage on the raging debate.





Watch the livestream below: