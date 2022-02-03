LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Thu, 3 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Good Evening Ghana is LIVE on Metro TV as host Paul Adom-Otchere engages his guests and experts on major topical issues.
The major issues to be discussed include:
1 - His editorial for today is a rebuttal of recent coup analysis by an expert
2 - A chat with an author of a new book on Commercial Law in Ghana
3 - An analysis of Chris Hughton's chances at becoming new Black Stars coach
Watch the livestream below:
