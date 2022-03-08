0
News

LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

GEG Paul Adom Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – Chat on International Women's Day with female lawyer and football administrator

2 – An analysis of E-Levy after recent comments by Prof Kwesi Botchwey

3 – Update on the Russian-Ukraine crisis

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
