LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Topics for discussion today includes:



1 – Power outages



2 – World Press Freedom Index

3 – Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup



4 - Nigeria politics: Goodluck Jonathan rejects presidential nomination forms



Watch the livestream below:



