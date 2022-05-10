LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Topics for discussion today includes:
1 – Power outages
2 – World Press Freedom Index
3 – Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup
4 - Nigeria politics: Goodluck Jonathan rejects presidential nomination forms
Watch the livestream below:
