LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Paul Adom Otchere Neewnewnewnewnew Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

1 – Lands Minister speaks on alleged sale of Achimota Forest

2 – Match Fixing in Ghana Premier League – AshGold, Inter Allies demoted to lower divisions

3 – Supreme Court to hear Assin North MP case

4 – Aftermath of the implementation of E-levy

Watch the livestream below:

