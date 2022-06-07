0
LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

GEG Paul Adom Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

Togbe Afede’s over GHC365 refunded ex-gratia

25 million seed money for National Cathedral

Politics in Nigeria

Watch the livestream below:

