LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Topics for discussion today includes:
Togbe Afede’s over GHC365 refunded ex-gratia
25 million seed money for National Cathedral
Politics in Nigeria
Watch the livestream below:
