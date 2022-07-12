Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – Chat with Joe Ghartey
2 – Brief analysis of CDD-Ghana - AFrobarometer report
3 – Look at Mohammed Polo's impact on Ghana Football
Watch the livestream below:
