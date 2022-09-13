LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – John Mahama, election petition 2020 and 2022 bar conference
2 – Measuring legacy of Queen Elizabeth II from African development agenda
3 – Touchscreen analysis on role of connections on politics
Watch the livestream below:
