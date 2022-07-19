LIVESTREAMING: Good Evening Ghana reviews NPP's National Delegates Conference

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – A recap of events at the NPP National Delegates Conference
2 – An interview with striking TESCON leadership
Watch the livestream below:
Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- I'm available for you - Asabee to Stephen Ntim
- John Boadu lost focus as General Secretary – NPP communicator
- ‘Defeat of John Boadu could affect fortunes of NPP’ - Analyst
- With law background, Kodua can 'challenge' Asiedu Nketia - Former lecturer
- The only NPP regional chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
- Read all related articles