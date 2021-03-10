LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Good Morning Ghana airs every weekday on Metro TV

Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana is live as discussions are held on today's major headlines.

The major topic for discussion today is the offshoot from the President’s State of the Nation address as delivered yesterday, March 9, 2021..



The internal friction in the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC; is also being discussed. The two guests on the show today are Kwesi Pratt Jnr of the Insight Newspaper and NPP MP for Nhyiaeso, Steve Amoah.

Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:



