LIVESTREAMING: Government delegation visits Apiate explosion scene

Apiate Explosion

A government delegation led by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have visited the scene where the Apiate explosion occurred in the Western region on Thursday January 20, 2022.

The explosion which occured at Bogoso-Apiate in the Western Region saw about 17 individuals losing their lives with fifty-seven victims being sent to three different health facilities in the Western Region, the National Ambulance Service confirmed.



The Acting Regional Head of Training at the National Ambulance Service, Prosper Baah told journalists that, “We deployed all our ambulances in the Western Region. Currently, we have nine ambulances that have been dispatched to the scene.



“We have sent 57 casualties to the Tarkwa Government Hospital, Bogoso Health Centre and then Wassa Akropong.”



On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dsamani, revealed to the media on the ground that 17 dead bodies have been taken to the morgue.

“As I speak right now, we sent about three of them to Kumasi and some people were also referred to Tarkwa. For now, we have about 17 dead bodies,” he said.



Watch the stream below:



