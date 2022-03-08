0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Happy Morning Show

Happy Morning Show The programme airs every weekday from 5am - 10 am.

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Happy Morning Show is hosted by experienced, well-read and in-depth journalists in a lively, objective, and chatty presentation style.

It is the nation’s first and only mixed language morning show where language policy is both English and Twi.

The trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners and leaders for change and better governance.

The programme airs every weekday from 5am - 10 am.

Watch Livestream Below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tamale chief reportedly shot during chieftaincy dispute, 4 others injured
Atta Akyea chased out of town by angry residents
Atta Akyea chased out of town by angry residents
4 Ghanaian celebrities born on Independence Day
America based Ghanaian narrates divorce story with old-time girlfriend
Partey hangs out with Kuami Eugene, Kidi after Arsenal's victory
2 policemen implicated in bullion van robberies attack
Angry NPP members fix Mahama posters in party office
Bawumia announces e-feeding for students
Brave policewoman gives jail breaker wild chase, rearrests him in Tetegu