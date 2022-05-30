0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Happy Morning Show

Happy Morning Show Happy Morning Show

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Happy Morning Show is hosted by experienced, well-read, and in-depth journalists in a lively, objective, and chatty presentation style, it is the nation’s first and only mixed language morning show where language policy is in both English and Twi.

The trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners and leaders for change and better governance.

Watch livestream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons
Ken Agyapong won't let daughter marry delivery guy
I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
NPP polls: Team Bawumia floors Alan
NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats