LIVESTREAMING: Happy Morning Show (HMS)

HAPPY MORNING SHOW (HMS)

HAPPY MORNING SHOW (HMS) is hosted by experienced, well read and in-depth journalists in a lively, objective and chatty presentation style, it is the nation’s first and only mixed language morning show where language policy is both English and Twi.

The trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners and leaders for change and better governance.



