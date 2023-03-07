0
LIVESTREAMING: Health Minister addresses Ghanaians on shortage of vaccines

Kwaku Agyeman Manu 620x406 55 610x400 The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is addressing Ghanaians on the shortage of vaccines for children at a press conference at the Ministry of Information.

There are reports of a shortage of vaccines used for routine vaccination of children from childbirth to age 18 months in some parts of the country.

Vaccines for diseases such as measles, polio, and tuberculosis have been scarce in hospitals.

This is likely to increase the vulnerability of the very children the vaccines are meant to protect.

The Western, Greater Accra, Central, Upper West, Bono, Eastern, and Upper East regions are among the regions affected by the vaccine shortage.

