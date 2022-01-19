1
LIVESTREAMING: Health Minister gives update on fourth wave of COVID-19

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Wed, 19 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is holding a press conference to update Ghanaians on the fourth wave of the COVId-19 pandemic.

He is expected to also inform Ghanaians on the vaccine strategies and adherence of the COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in the country.

Watch the live stream below

