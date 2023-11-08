8
LIVESTREAMING: Heated exchanges in parliament as Ablakwa, Subin MP clash over Volta floods

Wed, 8 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is addressing the Parliament of Ghana on the updates of the situation in the Volta Region following the spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

He is also sharing updates from the Volta River Authority (VRA) who were responsible for the spillage.

Watch the livestream below:

