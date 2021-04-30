LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Good Morning, it's the final day of the week for the month of April and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, Business and Technology segment; BizTech will come your way with an exciting episode focused on farmers using technology for their produce.



Joel Eshun and his guests will come your way with sports analysis programme; Friday Debate to deliberate on all things sports happening domestically and internationally.



Also, Government through the Ministry of Information will hold a press conference today to update journalists and citizens on a Military operation carried out recently towards the fight against illegal mining activities in water bodies.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is expected to provide the updates at 10:00am.

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the feed below:



