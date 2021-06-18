LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to Friday here on GhanaWeb TV as we serve you the right does of content to make your stay with us worth it.

On our schedule today, we bring you Friday’s Debate with Joel Eshun as he interacts with some Ghanaians on the streets of Accra; a playback of Say It Loud with Laud Harris Adu-Asare as he sits with the father of one of the two Rastafarian boys who won the landmark case against the Achimota School; as well as other educative and informative content.



There is also a lot to watch as we bring you playbacks of some national events and programs from the weekend, as well as other external content to make your stay with us worth it today.



They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.

Stay with us.



