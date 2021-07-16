LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the end of yet another working day of the week in July here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, we’ll bring you this week's episode of Friday Debate with Joel Eshun as he discusses 'Who wins this year Balon D'or' following the end of the football season and the 2020 Euro Championships.



An edition of BizTech will also come your way with a conversation with the Ghana Union of Traders Association on all things freight charges, insurance policies and the AfCFTA implementation.



These and many more programmes and national events will air on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the stream below:



