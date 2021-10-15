LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another Friday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you the fifth episode of a series dubbed ''.



Dr. Sampson Asala tells us to get familiar with our breasts by constantly examining them ourselves. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



Later on, host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition to that, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages a petroleum expert, Duncan Amoah who is also the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) to unpack the recent developments on the removal of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy for petrol, diesel and LPG for two months.



Also, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests, Mystic Mike of blackpepper.com and HR practitioner, Fransisca Ashong will come your way with a repeat of Moans&Cuddles as they discuss how persons who are engaged in an office romance can balance their relationship with their job.

They table the pros and cons of office romance and also outline what one must look out for if they decide to date a colleague at work.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



