LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line-up of Friday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

This Friday, GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, a playback of the Yentua Demo organised by the NDC to fight against E-levy will come your way.



A repeat of Diaspora Link will also air as Diallo Sumbry sits with Muhammida El Muhajir as she gives insight into her stay in some African countries; Moans and Cuddles will also come your way with host Paulina Dedaa Opoku to discuss love and football with her panellists.



These and many more national events and programmes will air on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



