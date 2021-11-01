LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the first day in November here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's main programming, Aaron Adjetey Akrong, an ex-gay now a pastor details his experience with hate as a gay and reasons for quitting on The Lowdown.



Aaron Akrong recounts to host Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei how members of the LGBTQI+ community suffer in a country that frowns on the acts of homosexuals.



Later on, a GhanaWeb Special touching on the increasing spate of daylight robbery is affecting communities and the country at large will air on GhanaWeb TV.



Shortly after, a playback of Talkertainment will air as host Elsie Lamar sits down with multi-talented singer, Darkovibes.



He discloses some interesting moments during the video shoot of his latest hot banger, Je’ Mappelle which features Davido as well as some mind boggling encounters in his quest to climb the success ladder.



As part of the ongoing #GhanaWebRoadSafety Campaign, an episode will also air as journalist Emmanuel Tonyi recounts how he survived a gruesome car accident years ago.

To wrap up today's programming, Host of BizTech Naa Oyoe Quartey brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In addition, Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you an interview a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Derick Sarfo who has ventured into the production of paper bags and eco-friendly packages to curb the use of single-use plastics in a bid to conserve the environment.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



