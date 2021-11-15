LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to another Monday in November here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's main programming, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei brings you The Lowdown as he sits with his guest, broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo to talk about women in journalism and how they are captured in the socio-political space in the media.



Bridget Otoo, an ardent advocate for women empowerment also pushes for a balance in the representation of men and women in newsrooms and programmes of the various media houses.



Later on, a GhanaWeb Special touching on the increasing spate of daylight robbery that is affecting communities and the country at large will air on GhanaWeb TV. Estey Atisu will bring you that intriguing special.



Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy takes his turn on Talkertainment with host Elsie Lamar as he opens up on his latest fight against illegal mining (galamsey).



Stonebwoy also shares his opinion about the new IGP, George Akufo-Dampare and issues surrounding the recent arrest of his colleagues (Medikal and Shatta Wale).



On this week's edition of The Untold, Estey Atisu sits down with Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei who mothers a child with down syndrome and has been through two awkward divorces that have not pinned her down. The story of this strong woman on this edition of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV will inspire you.

To wrap up today's programming, Host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



On this edition of BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah brings you an insightful interview with owner and founder of CaveMan Watches, Anthony Dzamefe who shares his journey to becoming one of Ghana's luxury watchmakers.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



