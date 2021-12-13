LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Monday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

This Monday, GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, we bring you the playbacks of The Untold with host, Etsey Atisu, as he talks to his guest Afi Antonio on her journey to philanthropy.



Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment comes your way with a conversation with comedian Waris; Wonder Ami Hagan takes you on a tour at the Korle Bu accident and emergency unit on the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign; Dr. Kofi Amoah's conversation with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown; and lastly the Caveman story on BizTech, hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



Also, there will be a playback of the just ended GhanaWeb excellence Awards which honoured a number of dignitaries impacting the country positively on the night of Saturday, December 11 at the Accra City Hotel

They are all streaming LIVE on GhanaWeb TV.



