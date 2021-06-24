LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to the fourth day of the week Thursday on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you a carefully selected blend of information, education and entertainment, right here on this channel.

For today's itinerary we will bring our viewers a repeat of an exciting episode of Talkertainment with host Paulina Deeda Opoku as she explores the world of Kizomba dance.



Parliament will also convene later in the day to conduct the business of the House.



These and more many national events will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the stream below:



