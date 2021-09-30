LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to yet another Thursday of the week in September here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

For today's programming, Ernestina Serwaa Asante hits the streets to find out from some Ghanaians on the recent announcement by the Bank of Ghana to phase out GH¢1, GH¢2 currency notes.



Later on, Joseph Adamafio engages sports journalists on the appointment of Coach Milovan as new Black Stars head coach.



A repeat of The Lowdown will come your way as Nii Akwei Akwei sits down with security analyst, Ibrahim Irbad to discuss security matters.



Bernice Owusuwaa Opare Gyan and her guests will bring you last week's edition of Bloggers Forum to dissect recent happenings in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



