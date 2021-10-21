LIVESTREAMING: Here's a line up of Thursday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Welcome to yet another Thursday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you episode nine of a series dubbed 'Stages of Breast Cancer' part two.



Dr. Sampson Asala will provide some tips on how breast cancer spreads. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



A playback of Sports Check will air as Perez Erzoah sits down with Bright Addae, who was part of the U-20 team that won the World Cup a few years ago.



Shortly after, Nii Akwei Akwei, host of The Lowdown, discusses the transport industry and how it drives Ghana's economy with Head of Communications at the GPRTU, Ibrahim Abass Moro.



A repeat of #SayItLoud will also air with host Laud Harris Adu Asare.

Later on Host of Moans&Cuddles, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guest, Mystic Mike of blackpepper.com and HR practitioner, Fransisca Ashong sit to discuss how persons who are engaged in an office romance can balance their relationship with their job.



They table the pros and cons of office romance and also outline what one must look out for if they decide to date a colleague at work.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



